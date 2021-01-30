GRAMBLING, La. - The Bayou Classic is known for great competition on the field between players, but there's also great competition in the stands between the bands.
That won't be the case in the spring.
The SWAC announced that games designated as Classics will not have bands for either team.
The only time bands will be allowed are for home games, but visiting bands will not be allowed to travel to an opponents venue.
Grambling's season opener is the State Fair Classic against Prairie View A&M February 27 in Dallas from the Cotton Bowl.
The Bayou Classic against Southern is set for April 17 in Shreveport at Independence Stadium.