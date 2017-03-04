It was time for the quarterbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers to take the field at the NFL Combine Saturday.
In the wide receiver category, Louisiana Tech at two participants in Evangel alum Trent Taylor and Carlos Henderson.
Taylor clocked in at 4.63 on the 40 yard dash, did 13 reps on the bench, and hit 33 inches on the vertical jump.
As for Henderson, he did a little better in the 40, running it in 4.46 seconds. He matched Taylor with 13 reps on the bench and hit 36 inches on the vertical.
Sunday, we'll see defensive linemen and linebackers.