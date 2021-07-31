METAIRIE, La. - Of all the position battles in New Orleans, the most important is quarterback.
Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill are splitting time with the ones and that continued Saturday.
It was Winston's turn to run with the starters, but several reporters that were in attendance described that Hill looked like he was the better of the two -- at least for this session.
After the practice was over, the QB's hit the mic to talk about what went down.
"This was day three so by no means do I feel like I'm ready to roll right now, but we had three really solid days of work and I think the offseason has been good for me," Hill said.
Winston said of his day, "You can't put a price on having an opportunity to be a NFL quarterback. I think it's one of the most desired positions in all of sports is to be a quarterback and I have a great chance to be that."
In other camp news, the Saints have signed former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman to a one-year deal..
Freeman and Winston played together at Florida State.