Courtesy: LA Tech Athletics
Nate Harris has made two career starts and in both games he has tossed complete-game shutouts, leading to him being named Conference USA Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season.
Harris has become arguably the most dynamic weapon in college baseball, being able to provide a spark for the Bulldogs both in a starting role and in relief. Harris, who leads Conference USA in both saves and complete games, has the lowest WHIP in college baseball and the lowest ERA among pitchers who have tossed at least 40 innings this season.
Making his second career start on Sunday at Rice, Nate Harris retired a stretch of 14 consecutive Owls on his way to a three-hit shutout. Dating back to mid-March, Harris faced 39 consecutive batters without issuing a single walk.
The Bulldogs picked up their first Friday night conference win of the season this weekend, thanks in part to Harris who came on in the ninth and slammed the door on the Owls. In the win, Harris picked up his Conference USA-leading eighth save.
There are only 36 pitchers in college baseball who have two complete-games to this point in the season and none have started less than five games this year.
Harris and the Bulldogs are back in action tomorrow night against UL-Monroe at 6 p.m.