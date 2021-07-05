HAUGHTON, La. -- Parkway and LSU product Terrace Marshall Jr. is getting his first taste of life in the NFL, but the 2021 2nd round pick for the Carolina Panthers was back home this past weekend for some summer fun.
The event at Joe Delaney Memorial Park was for children ages six through 13 where participants were able to enjoy games, food and icy treats.
As a rookie, Marshall's getting a crash course in what it means to be professional and in the midst of the fun he was asked what's been the biggest challenge transitioning from college to the pros.
"I wouldn't say just it's just been challenging, but I would say just being on my own. Just doing everything, practicing and being a professional. I was doing that in college practicing and being a professional.
"Now I'm actually in a position to where I have to be a professional and nobody's looking over my shoulder. Everything I do is on my own so I would say that's definitely a big adjustment and I'm taking on that as we speak."
The Panthers are set to being training camp practice July 28.