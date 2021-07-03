HAUGHTON, La. -- At the site of the memorial park dedicated to his late uncle Joe Delaney, Panthers rookie wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. hosted a community event for children ages 6-13, Saturday.
"It's real surreal. I'm still reeling everything in day by day. Just taking everything one day at a time, but I'm just grateful," Marshall says. "Like I said grateful to be in this position. I'm just going to continue to do what I'm doing - if I am doing a great job - and just continue doing what I'm doing and just keep giving back."
Family has been around for every step of his football journey - including this community event - assisting with food, fun and everything in between.
"It's always just real important to have a support system. I'm definitely thankful for them," Marshall adds. "I wouldn't be in this position without them and God alone so just being thankful for them. Ever since I've been in high school, middle school, (they) just continue to support and it's definitely not going unnoticed."
For the participants that were able to attend, Marshall wanted them to enjoy the event as much as they could and experience a bit of what summer has to offer.
"Most of all just the fun. Just have fun in life and everyday you got to take it one day at a time. Just for them to come out here and forget everything that's going on in the world and to just enjoy this day and enjoy everybody that's around them and just be thankful for what's to come."
As lighthearted as the day was, Marshall was asked to choose what’s more challenging: Learning the Panthers playbook or setting up a game of tug of war?
"I'll say most definitely it's the tug-of-war. It's really hard you got the kids hooping and hollering just excited. This whole day is just filled with excitement and grateful just to be in this position just to be able to do something like this and just be an inspiration and a light to the young kids."