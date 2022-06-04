BOSSIER CITY, La. - A hometown kid returned to his old stomping grounds Saturday with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. holding his inaugural Meant 2 Be Football Camp.
The former Parkway Panther and LSU Tiger made plenty of highlights in his high school days at Preston Crownover Stadium and today it was about providing smiles to the campers.
With the help of family, friends and sponsors, his focus was on making sure everyone had a good time.
"Oh man it's just all a blessing overall for me to be able to come out here and give back to my hometown, see all these familiar faces out here supporting me. I'm just blessed to be in this position. All glory to God," Marshall said.
"It's been real meaningful, man. It means a lot to me, more than they know, for sure. Definitely grateful for everybody around me, everybody getting things done. I'm just flying right now."