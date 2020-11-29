BATON ROUGE, La. - Former Parkway wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is reportedly forgoing the rest of his junior season at LSU according to Jordy Culotta of 104.5 ESPN in Baton Rouge.
Hearing from sources Terrace Marshall is leaving the LSU Football team today. He will no longer play his Junior season. #LSU @OTB_ESPN— Jordy Culotta (@JordyCulotta) November 29, 2020
The Advocate also reported that Marshall has decided to opt out.
Marshall is the Tigers' leading receiver this season with 48 receptions for 731 yards and ten touchdowns.
He was the no. 1 recruit from the state of Louisiana in the Class of 2018 and has been a highly impactful player during his time in Baton Rouge.
Marshall ends his career with 106 receptions for 1,594 yards and 23 touchdowns.
His touchdown mark is tied for fourth in school history with Ja'Marr Chase who opted out prior to the start of the 2020 season.
UPDATE: Marshall confirmed the news in a tweet Sunday afternoon.
M2B. pic.twitter.com/UxG7n1VI6Y— Terrace Marshall Jr. (@Terracemjr) November 29, 2020