FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Arkansas hadn't lost back games all year and the first time it happened came at the worst time for Razorbacks fans as Texas won 3-0 in game three of the Fayetteville Super Regional.
The Longhorns scored all three runs in the top of the 6th.
Arkansas had the tying run at home in the bottom of the 7th, but couldn't bring it across.
Texas' Sophia Simpson pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts giving up five hits.
This is the Longhorns' sixth Women's College World Series appearance.