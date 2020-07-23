TEXARKANA, Texas - Texas High and Arkansas High have met on the gridiron for more than a century, but it won't happen in 2020.
"I think as much as anything just disappointed for our senior class," Texas High head coach Gerry Stanford says. "That's a big deal to all of us, it's a big game for both of our communities (in) both states. That's a big game. Really [disappointed] just for our kids to miss out on that. Coach (Barry) Norton and I worked really hard to see is we could figure something out and wait as long as we could."
This year was supposed to be the 105th meeting between the Tigers and Razorbacks. With Lone Star State 6A and 5A schools unable to begin normal practice until September 7 and Arkansas on track to keep their sports calendar the same there was an unavoidable conflict.
Modified UIL Activities Calendar & COVID-19 Guidelines for 2020-2021 School YearPress Release ⬇️https://t.co/sv3boFOD43Full COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Guidelines ⬇️https://t.co/o3qFFIZxrFMore COVID-19 Information ⬇️https://t.co/lE7fRyRbWY pic.twitter.com/vuWybpYVQ8— Texas UIL (@uiltexas) July 21, 2020
Covid-19 Update! pic.twitter.com/eyeO5cglkZ— AAA (@ArkActAssn) July 13, 2020
Stanford says that feeling of disappointment is similar for everyone involved in the annual matchup including Razorbacks head coach Barry Norton, who's been on both sides of the rivalry.
"Really disappointed just for both of us just because we enjoy the rivalry," Stanford explains. "We enjoy the camaraderie that takes place that week and just the excitement that builds up around that game right there and so we're going to be able to get back next year and we'll be back at their place and keep it going."
Outside factors will dictate how much of the season gets played and Stanford says his team will do their part to make sure they can take the field.
"Yeah I don't think we take anything for granted. We take it one day at a time and each day's a blessing that we get to go out and play the great game of football and practice the great game of football and tomorrow's not guaranteed for us.
"So just take those to our advantage and make the most of them and take each game as a great opportunity to go out with a great football team and get out there on the field and get to work."
Texas High released their full schedule Thursday afternoon.
UPDATED 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE.#PTK #ForTheCity pic.twitter.com/7hEaPWRsDE— Texas High Tiger Football 🏈 (@THighFootball) July 23, 2020
KTBS tried to contact Arkansas head coach Barry Norton for comment, but he was unavailable.