TEXARKANA, Texas - Programs across the Lone Star State are four days away from being able to return to their team facilities for limited workouts with several guidelines in place to keep players and coaches safe.
The Texas High Tigers have the benefit of a large indoor facility to give their athletes the space they need to workout.
The UIL recommends limiting groups to ten when working indoors, but the Tigers are staying at eight and head coach Gerry Stanford says it's good to return to some sort of normalcy.
"Parents along with kids are happy to go back to school to some degree and coaches are ecstatic about having kids back on campus. The set of protocols we've been given are really fair to work through, but the ultimate thing is we're going to keep kids safe. So, we're excited to get back to work on Monday," Stanford explained.
"We feel good about our plan. We know there's going to be things that we want to adjust just like any other gameplan going into a game. This is kind of like your first Friday night right here. There's some uncertainty about how things will go, but I think we have a great plan and we'll adjust as we need to."
The UIL says outdoor groups can be no larger than 15.