Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 676 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT MONDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD HOWARD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA SEVIER IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 PARISHES IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BOSSIER CADDO CLAIBORNE DE SOTO WEBSTER IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA MCCURTAIN IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS BOWIE CAMP CASS FRANKLIN GREGG HARRISON MARION MORRIS PANOLA RED RIVER RUSK SMITH TITUS UPSHUR WOOD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHDOWN, ATLANTA, BIG SANDY, BOGATA, BOSSIER CITY, BRADLEY, BROKEN BOW, CARTHAGE, CLARKSVILLE, DAINGERFIELD, DE QUEEN, DIERKS, GILMER, HAWKINS, HAYNESVILLE, HENDERSON, HOMER, HOPE, HUGHES SPRINGS, IDABEL, JEFFERSON, LEWISVILLE, LINDEN, LOGANSPORT, LONE STAR, LONGVIEW, MAGNOLIA, MANSFIELD, MARSHALL, MINDEN, MINEOLA, MINERAL SPRINGS, MOUNT PLEASANT, MOUNT VERNON, NAPLES, NASHVILLE, OMAHA, PITTSBURG, PRESCOTT, QUEEN CITY, QUITMAN, SHREVEPORT, SPRINGHILL, STAMPS, STONEWALL, TEXARKANA, TEXARKANA, TYLER, AND WINNSBORO.