Courtesy: Centenary athletics
SHREVEPORT, La. – It may not have been the big inning like both ballgames yesterday for the Maroon and White against the Crusaders, but a few small innings work also.
The Gents scored in half of the offensive innings and managed a hit in 7-of-8 frames, while junior Jackie Allen threw eight innings of three-hit, shutout baseball as Centenary (23-3, 9-0 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference) pushed its program-best winning streak to 16 in an 8-0 with against Dallas (8-18, 2-7 SCAC).
Holding a 3-0 lead into the fifth, Centenary pushed three runs across. Senior Michael Schimpf began the inning with a double and advanced to third on junior Chris Zapata’s single to right field. Ian Graham hit a ball to dead center for a sacrifice fly, but the centerfielder dropped the ball as Schimpf scored and both runners moved into scoring position. Junior Cole Lavergne followed with his own sacrifice fly to up the lead to 5-0. Sophomore Andrew Russell capped the inning with an RBI double.
Schimpf closed the scoring with a bases loaded, 0-2, two-RBI single through the right side in the eighth. Deuces were wild for Schimpf as he was 2-for-2 with two runs scored, two RBI’s, and drew two walks.
While Dallas threatened with four hits, five walks, and four stolen bases, Allen (3-2) kept the Crusaders off the scoreboard thanks in part to six strikeouts.
The Gents scored one in the second and two in the third to go up 3-0. In the second, Lavergne singled to left field, moved to third on two wild pitches, and scored on Russell’s bunt single. In the third, Schimpf drew a one-out walk and scored on Zapata’s third triple of the season. Junior Ian Graham, who went 0-for-3, hit an RBI groundout and finished the day with two RBI’s and a run scored.
For Dallas, Eric Felchak took the loss by allowing five hits and three runs in three innings of work. From the plate, Mark Peterson went 2-for-4 while Jordan Stickler drew two walks and stole three bases.
#8 Centenary returns to action Friday, March 31, when it tries to close out a perfect March against preseason SCAC favorite Trinity. First pitch in San Antonio is set for 7 p.m.