METAIRIE, La. - Emmanuel Sanders joining the Saints is one of the big gets of the NFL free agency period and black and gold fans should be pretty familiar with how effective he can be.
Sanders caught seven passes for 157 yards and a score even adding a passing touchdown on a trick play in Week 14 against New Orleans.
The former San Francisco 49er and Denver Bronco had the option to join teams like the Cowboys and Texans, but the Bellville, Texas native said in a conference call Sunday that his grandmother's love for the Saints might have had some sway.
"She loves that team. She loves Drew Brees. She loves Sean Payton and she loves the offense and she loves to watch them play. When I called her and told her, she was so excited about it.
"Not only that, she's excited because literally they can drive to the game if they wanted. I don't know how far of a distance it is, but I know last year when we played against San Fran, I had like 15 family members drive up so it can't be that long of a drive."
The 49ers beat the Saints 48-46.