SHREVEPORT, La. - Spend enough time at George’s Pond and eventually you’ll see its two permanent residents, Puck and Retro.
Mudbugs general manager Scott Muscutt says they’ve been hanging around the Hirsch for two years since a stormy night the day before the Fourth of July.
"Coach Soupy [Jason Campbell] and I were leaving the building, talking, and curled up underneath our trailer, shivering and shaking and soaking wet in a bad, bad thunderstorm was what later became known as Puck and Retro."
Puck earned her named due to her hockey puck color fur and Retro for the resemblance to leather goalie pads from back in the day.
"When people hear the story, they're like 'oh, no wonder they love you. You saved them.' And the truth of it all is, is that I think that they saved me."
The duo accompanies Muscutt on his daily duties and he says he gets as much out of their interactions as they do.
"There's a lot of days where you're putting in 14, 15, 16 hour days before you go home and it's just really nice to have somebody here to share it with and they break up the monotony."
He adds, "They'll go out on the ice with me to push nets off and when I edge in the morning they go out on the ice and help me edge. They're just great companions to have here. They're awesome, awesome pups."
There are a ton benefits to living at a hockey arena like shelter and several places to explore and it doesn’t hurt being around on game day.
"We have an ongoing joke here that Friday nights after the game is the night that the pups get to have smorgasbord because they run through the crowd and if there's any chicken fingers leftover or slices of pizza, they're digging in," Muscutt explains.
George’s Pond is ultimately a place to work for the Mudbugs, but Puck and Retro’s presence makes it special.
"This is a home now because these two pups make it a home and the boys respond well to them and everybody's got all the time in the world for Puck and Retro."
Muscutt takes responsibility for vet visits and normal dog food and while they follow him around the most, it’s a team game when it comes to their unofficial mascots.
"I think that anybody would have a huge fight if they tried to take them from me and I think I would have a huge fight if I try to take them from everybody else so they really are George's Pond's dogs."