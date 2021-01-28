Five years making history in our city, coach Steve Tucker and the Shreveport Mavericks are back.
Tucker says this is the perfect time to bring the team back to Shreveport, "The reason this team is coming back to Shreveport is to help rebuild Shreveport. It's all the entities working together to make that happen."
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins agrees, "This is a big day for our city. Just thinking about the fact that when the Mavericks left they won 103 consecutive games. That winning spirit, after the year that we've had, that's exactly what we need in our community. We can believe week in and week out in watching this great team play right here in Shreveport that we're all winners and we're all champions."
The Mavericks return as a member of The Basketball League, a professional league with 36 teams spread out across the country and will provide a higher level of competition to a team that has never lost a game in Shreveport, "It's not going to be like that in the TBL. We're going to have to play every night, we're going to be challenged, there's going to be a lot of games that are going to go right down the stretch, and there's going to be some nights that the Mavericks will lose here in Shreveport. I don't like that, but it's going to happen," said Tucker.
"It's a different level league. When everyone gets paid and it's pro basketball at this level, it's not going to be easy to go 24-0 and win national championships," added TBL President David Magley.
Magley says this league's goal goes far beyond wins and losses. He believes a city like Shreveport is the perfect place for future Maverick players to make a difference in the community, "It's the kind of market that we can impact. It's market that has diversity, it's a market that has people that aren't all on the higher end of the scale of life. We've got a chance to walk in and do some things that are pretty cool."
The Mavericks have not announced a home stadium yet and are in talks with many former Arklatex basketball stars such as Robert Parish, Antawn Jamison, Stromile Swift, and Randy White to form an ownership group.