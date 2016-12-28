It's Wednesday time to talk recruiting and with the bowl season winding down, efforts to secure the best class of 2017 have been ramping up. In this week's edition of our weekly recruiting segment, we asked our expert, the Director of Scouting for 24-7 sports Barton Simmons, about five-star running back Cam Akers. He made his decision official Tuesday, choosing Florida State over Ole Miss and LSU among many others.
"Cam was truly the guy everyone wanted at the running back position. He picked Florida State and LSU was disappointed, but I think it boiled down to Cam having a comfort level with Jimbo Fisher and the stability and the run game situation, stepping in for Dalvin Cook. He'd split carries wit Derrius Guice at LSU, but he'll be the premiere guy at Florida State. Despite LSU's best efforts, Jabbar Juluke did a heck of a job in that recruitment, but it would just be hard to beat out Florida State in this one," explained Simmons.
With LSU out of the running for Akers, the Tigers have set their sights on in-state four-star running back Travis Etienne. LSU offered the one-time Texas A&M commit Tuesday.
"LSU offered Travis Etienne and that was a little foreshadowing because that came before Cam Akers committed to Florida State.That gives you an idea of where LSU is during this recruitment process. This is a really talented kid, he's a four star on 247 Sports. He's one of the really elite athletes at the running back position, big time speed. And now that's LSU's focus. They really wanted a big, physical back to join this class and Etienne is more of an all-purpose guy, but at this point, I think they're thinking he's just too talented to pass up so they're going to make a run at him. Texas A&M and Oregon are considered favorites, but at this point LSU has to be considered one of the real favorites in his recruitment," said Simmons.