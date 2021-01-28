SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana's high school wrestling regular season was cancelled this week, but George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum was still able to host a wrestling event Thursday evening.
North DeSoto head coach Dustin Burton along with the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission put together an event that pit Ouachita Baptist University (AR) against Huntingdon College (AL).
It was the first time college wrestling took place in Shreveport, but there was also a ceremony to celebrate the return of the North Louisiana Wrestling Hall of Fame with three new inductees.
"Tonight we had (coach) Donny Burton, 30 plus years in North Louisiana wrestling. (Referee and coach) Gene Strogen, 30 plus years. We had Mike Guerrero, Evangel coach. He's got 25-23 years in there. I mean these guys deserve to be in the Hall of Fame," Dustin Burton said.