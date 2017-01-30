Time is winding down for so many high school senior athletes. Signing day is Wednesday and big decisions must be made. It's also nerve-wrecking for schools like Louisiana Tech, who is trying to finalize their class of 2017. The Bulldogs got a great piece of news over the weekend though.
Former commit Amik Robertson re-committed to Tech, making his announcement on Twitter Monday morning. The three-star recruit had reopened his commitment last month and received offers from LSU, Houston, Oklahoma State, and Texas. We talked about Robertson with our recruiting expert Barton Simmons last week, who really believed LSU would ultimately get him. But Robertson proved him wrong, stuck with Tech and Simmons thinks that he's a huge commit for the Bulldogs.
"I love this kid. I think he is an absolute beast. He's very under-sized so that's what's held him back from the major national offer list. But he's got a lot of Tyrann Mathieu in him, a lot of that Honey Badger type of play in him, just a scrappy player," explained Simmons.
Robertson will be one of thousands across the country who will be signing their letters of intent this Wednesday. KTBS will be your home for the ArkLaTex signing day festivities. We'll have a comprehensive special on Wednesday at 6:30 that will highlight not just the signings, but also the signing classes of out local schools from LSU to Grambling to NSU to Louisiana Tech.