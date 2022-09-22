Thursday Evening Game Forecast
Thursday Evening Game Forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Rain is not expected for Thursday evening's high school football games around the area.  It will be warm though.  Temperatures start out in the 80s around kickoff time.  By the second half, it should cool into the 70s.

Enjoy!

