DALLAS, Texas | The Grambling State University football team could not overcome a sluggish first half during the annual State Fair Classic on Saturday night as the Tigers dropped a 34-14 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) decision to Prairie View A&M at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.
Grambling State (1-4 overall, 0-2 SWAC) got the ball to begin the game, but a Floyd Chalk IV touchdown on fourth and short was wiped out due to a penalty as the Tigers were forced to punt the football.
Prairie View A&M (3-2, 3-0) went 80 yards in 16 plays as Ja'den Stewart scored on a 2-yard run, capping a 6-plus minute drive to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead with 4:31 remaining in the opening quarter.
PVAMU added to the advantage with a 26-yard Luis Reyes field goal, giving the Panthers a 10-0 lead with 13:08 remaining in the first half.
After a Grambling State punt, Prairie View A&M went right back to work. The Panthers used more than four minutes off the clock with a xx-yard drive as Reyes booted his second field goal of the day, a 37-yarder, as PVAMU extended the advantage to 13-0 with 7:38 remaining in the second quarter.
PVAMU wasn't done as Ahmad Antoine went 35 yards to the house, capping an 8-play, 68-yard drive as the Panthers pushed the lead to 20-0 with just under two minutes left in the half.
Prairie View A&M's defense provided the knockout punch in the first 30 minutes as Xxavier Watson picked up the scoop and score strip sack fumble and went 40 yards untouched into the end zone as the Panthers capped the first half with a 27-0 lead.
Grambling State broke into the scoring column as Julian Calvez scored on a 5-yard touchdown keeper to cap a 70-yard, 5-play drive to close the gap to 27-7 with 4:42 remaining in the third quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Tigers forced a turnover and started the drive at the PVAMU 30. GSU put together a 7-play drive as Calvez connected with Noah Bean for a 5-yard touchdown as the Tigers continued to chip away at the deficit, trailing 27-14 with 1:22 left in the period.
Prairie View A&M sealed the game with 5:30 remaining when an Efren Jasso punt bounced off the back end of a Grambling State defender and recovered in the end zone by Jaylen Lane, giving the Panthers a 34-14 lead.
On the next ensuing offensive possession for Grambling State, the Tigers refused to go away quietly as Calvez found a streaking Claude Coleman for 55 yards to set up first down from the PVAMU 20. However, GSU turned the ball over on downs with 4:25 left and Prairie View A&M controlled the final four minutes to pick up the conference win.
CHECKING THE BOX SCORE
Grambling State had four first downs in the first half and finished with 10
The Tigers amassed 259 total yards of offense, with 140 coming on the ground
Floyd Chalk IV led the ground game with 44 yards on four carries
Julian Calvez, who played most of the second half, went 5 of 13 passing for 82 yards, with one touchdown and one interception
Noah Bean caught four passes for 33 yards and added one score
Jimmy Iles punted the ball six times, averaging 37.7 yards per punt
Garrett Urban, who was 2-for-2 in extra-point attempts, had two kickoffs for 124 yards
Defensively, Lewis Matthews, who ranks second nationally in solo tackles, had another big game for the Tigers, racking up 17 total tackles, including three solo stops
Joshua Reed tallied 10 tackles, with five being solo
Prairie View A&M finished with 18 first downs and 289 total yards of offense
The Panthers did their damage on the ground with 233 yards
Ahmad Antoine rushed 16 times for 92 yards and one score
Antoine also caught two passes for 14 yards
Trazon Connley was 9 of 16 passing for 56 yards
Efren Jasso punted the ball six times, averaging 35.8 yards per punt
Luis Reyes was perfect on field goals (3-for-3)
Grambling State was flagged nine times for 89 yards
Prairie View A&M was whistled eight times for 70 yards
NEWS AND NOTES
Grambling State and Prairie View A&M met for the 74th time in the series
The Tigers continue to lead the all-time series, 51-22-1
Grambling State was playing in its 38th State Fair Classic
GSU is 27-11 all-time in the State Fair Classic
Prairie View A&M has now won five straight in the series
Grambling State still holds the longest win streak against PVAMU, which is 20 consecutive games
The Tigers were shutout in the first half, marking back-to-back games being shutout in consecutive quarters (second half at Bethune-Cookman; first half vs. Prairie View A&M)
GSU was outscored 46-0 since leading 19-17 at Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 24) at the half
The last time GSU was shutout in four straight quarters was a 45-0 loss on Sept. 18, 2021 at Houston
Grambling State avoid its first conference shutout since 2013 (48-0 vs. Alcorn State) with a pair of third quarter scorers
GSU surrendered a scoring drive on the opening series for the fifth consecutive game
Garrett Urban has now registered at least one point in the last 13 games, dating back to the 2021 season
The Tigers played three quarterbacks - Quaterius Hawkins, Chance Amie and Julian Calvez
UP NEXT
Grambling State concludes its season-opening six-game road swing next Saturday, October 8, in Huntsville, Ala. as the Tigers visit Alabama A&M. Kickoff against the Bulldogs at Lewis Crew Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on HBCU GO.
