SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Airline Viking and LSU Tiger baseball star Todd Walker has his jersey retired in Baton Rouge.
Now, the man that spent more than a dozen years playing professional baseball has a star that will last forever in Shreveport-Bossier.
It's officially Todd Walker Day as Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler made the proclamation with Walker being inducted into the Northwest Louisiana Walk of Stars.
The current college baseball SEC Network analyst lives in Shreveport and spoke about what it was like making a lasting imprint for the community.
"Well, yeah, I mean I used to play in the mud as a kid so I think stepping in the concrete was something similar," Walker joked.
"I haven't done that in a lot of years, but it's really neat to think that's going to be under this bridge (Texas Street) forever and that I can relieve some moments, that I can reflect upon having played baseball my entire life and the things that I've been blessed enough to get from it," he added.
Walker is the 33rd inductee for the Walk of Stars, which began in 1997. He played for seven MLB teams with a .289 career batting average and 107 home runs.