Todd Walker's come a long way from his playing days at Airline and with his number being retired at the place where he made his name resonate on a national stage, he was happy to have his family witness the occasion.
"Well I mean it's just a special, special day for us, me and my family and I don't know if you can put it into words, really. If only 11's ever been retired in the history of the school then it puts it into proper perspective for me. I mean there's nothing that you can say except I'm just really blessed," explained Walker.
Fan supports has always been special at Alex Box Stadium and while Walker always showed great individual play, he credits those that cheered him on with what he's achieved.
"I just want to say thanks and you don't get it done without help, like I said earlier. I had a lot of help here with the fans and the coaches and the teammates and everybody that I had surrounding me. It really was the best opportunity for me to be successful was be around quality people in the stands, the quality coaches and the quality teammates that I had," said Walker.
Of all the memories Walker made wearing the number 12 one year stands out in particular.
"The 1993 season when we won the national championship would be what comes to mind first. We were preseason number one and rolled the tables and beat Wichita State in the finals on a Saturday 8-0 in that game. So I think just the fact in 1993 we were able to accomplish what every kid's dream is and of course Omaha was on TV back then too, and so you just looked forward to an opportunity to play in Omaha at the College World Series, but to win it all was pretty special," described Walker.
Walker's 12-year career took him to 7 major league cities, but he's happy to stay in the place where it all began.
"Well I love Shreveport-Bossier. We live there and we'll live there probably the rest of our lives and we moved back after I finished for that reason because we are just connected to North Louisiana and Shreveport-Bossier. I grew up there and we love it and we love the people there and that's why we're there," said Walker.