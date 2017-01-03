Tre'Davious White's time in an LSU uniform has been filled with highlight worthy plays, but the graduate patch on his chest in the final game of his collegiate career carries significant meaning.
"Man it means a lot. It means a lot. Being able to come from where I come from and to be able to get out of the situation that how my neighborhood is, it was a big deal man. I'm the first person in my family to graduate from a flagship school so it was big deal for me and I wore the patch proudly and I don't take it lightly," described White.
Ed Orgeron arrived on campus after White already solidified himself as one of the SEC's best players, but reflected on his impact during game week against Louisville.
"Tre'Davious White number one has been a great team guy. He's fun to be around and I love him. He'd be somebody that if he was my son I'd be very proud of. He's going to have an excellent career in the NFL. He wants to go out a winner we're going to have to do a great job in coverage. Lamar Jackson can throw the ball very well. He's not just a runner. He can beat you with his feet and his arm," explained Orgeron.
The Heisman Trophy Winner tried and failed to beat White on a few plays as the Tigers kept the Cardinals from scoring a touchdown in the Citrus Bowl.
"Our defense prides ourself off keeping people out the endzone. From the Texas A&M game we didn't have the best second half so we challenged ourself. That was a whole month of prepartation of a bad taste in our mouth about the second half of the Texas A&M game so we just pride ourself on keeping guys out the endzone," said White.
As the Green Oaks product continues his path to the NFL, he says walking off the field a winner was a perfect end to a fantastic four years.
White: "The best feeling ever. Like I said before man coming back was the best decision I ever made in my life. I was able to get a degree and get a lot of accolades I set goals for and I got them. I wanted to go out a winner and like I said earlier this week I wanted to go out a winner. I feel like the way Coach O prepares us and the way he cares about the players man it's next to none and I'm happy he got the job and I was happy that I was able to go out on a win and get the ball rolling for these guys going into spring," explained White.