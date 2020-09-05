Tre'Davious White and the Buffalo Bills agreed to a four-year, $70 million dollar extension Saturday with $55 million of that guaranteed.
The details of the contract were reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler who say the total value of the deal is $82.1 million and makes White the highest paid cornerback in the NFL.
The deal for the former Green Oaks Giant and LSU Tiger runs through 2025.