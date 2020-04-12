BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU freshman Trendon Watford is cutting his college career short declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft.
The forward averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the purple and gold helping LSU to a tie for second place in the conference standings and earned a spot on the All-SEC freshman team.
Thank You For Everything Tiger Nation... FOREVER LSU. 💜 pic.twitter.com/hnk3wxahwR— Trendon Watford (@Trendon_2) April 12, 2020
According to LSU's story about his announcement, Watford plans to retain his eligibility as he goes through the draft evaluation process.