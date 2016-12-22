There has been so much talk this week about NFL prospects electing to skip their bowl games. Louisiana Tech has sent its fair share of players to the pros under head coach Skip Holtz, including a first rounder a year ago. I spoke with some of the Bulldogs, including senior Trent Taylor, who say skipping the Armed Forces Bowl was never an option.
"As a senior, going out the right way. There's nothing more you can ask for. For the rest of the seniors, this football team, the season that we've had, and losing the last couple of games, it's going to be crucial for us to get this win to end the season and leave Louisiana Tech with the right taste in my mouth," explained Taylor.
"This is just the last time to be with guys, have fun with the guys, put the LA Tech jersey on for the last time, and just compete. I want to give back to the school that gave so much to me," added safety Xavier Woods.
"When you're talking about college football, I don't want to lose the spirit of what this is all about, an opportunity for these guys to play together. When those guys are looking from an NFL team to draft somebody, these guys are looking for someone who is going to come in, that's going to be committed to their program, and put it all out on the field when they play. I think it speaks volumes for the type of young men they are," said head coach Skip Holtz.
"I've been trying to cherish these last moments with my football team the best I can. I've enjoyed every moment I've had here at Louisiana Tech. It's going to be great memories to look back on," described Taylor.
This game really does mean a lot to the Bulldog seniors. In fact, a win tomorrow would give Louisiana Tech five bowl wins in the schools history. This senior class would be responsible for three of them. Regardless of what happens, everyone I talked to says they completely respect a player's choice to do whatever they want. But they plan to give it their all in a Louisiana Tech uniform one last time.