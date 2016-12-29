After winning two state championships and one state title game MVP for Evangel Christian Academy, wide receiver Trent Taylor had just one college offer, from Louisiana Tech.
Bulldog head coach Skip Holtz spoke about how so many schools could miss on such an incredible player, "People want to evaluate a football player by his height, his weight, his size and his speed. They think it's all about the numbers that you put up, and that's why a guy like this is at Louisiana Tech."
Four years, four thousand yards, and 32 touchdowns later, you can bet the Bulldogs are glad no one saw what they did, "I made the comment to the staff, I said, We will find out how valuable Trent Taylor was when we have to play without him. And he is going to leave a huge hole when he walks out this door for what he was able to do for this program. Couldn't be more proud of him," said Holtz.
As for Taylor, he leaves Ruston with nothing but fond memories, "It's been the best four years of my life. And just my time with all these guys on this team have been incredible. I mean, I'm definitely going to miss it."
The Evangel alum will go down as one of the most productive players in Louisiana Tech history. And in typical Taylor fashion, he saved one of his best games for last with a record setting 233 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling Armed Forces Bowl win, "I couldn't ask for a better way for it to end. The last game of your career, to see it come down to the wire and just to be able to as an offense drive the ball down the field to get that winning field goal, there's nothing more you could ask for."
The performance was nothing new for Holtz and the Bulldogs, "He's always at his best in these big games. You go back and look at how he played at Arkansas. He had a similar day like he did today. And you look at how he played at Mississippi State a year ago and how he played at Kansas State and the big games, how he played at Texas Tech, Middle Tennessee. In our biggest games, Trent's always stood up. But it's pretty hard in a critical third down not to kind of glimpse over there just to see what Trent's doing regardless of where the lead takes you because -- where your read takes you because he's so productive. And he can be double covered. But if it was a game-changing play, put the ball in his hands and he will find a way to make it."
Up next for Taylor, the Senior Bowl, where this time he'll have 32 teams interested in the shifty wideout from Shreveport.