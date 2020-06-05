Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologized for being dismissive of why some athletes in the NFL would kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and systematic racism.
Teammates and prominent voices have forgiven Brees, but there are others that found nothing wrong in his first response.
President Donald Trump posted messages on his Twitter page Friday saying quote:
"I am a big fan of Drew Brees. I think he’s truly one of the greatest quarterbacks, but he should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag. OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high..."
The president added in part, "There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag - NO KNEELING!"
UPDATE - Drew Brees responded to President Trump in an Instagram post Friday evening:
"To President Trump, Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been. We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities.
We did this back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform.
We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history! If not now, then when?
We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must acknowledge the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this into action. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us."