DENTON, Texas – In what was yet another defensive battle between Louisiana Tech and North Texas, the Bulldogs could not overcome a slow start and untimely turnovers, narrowly falling by a final score of 57-55 to the Mean Green on Saturday afternoon inside the Super Pit.
Having to play just 16 hours after game one on Friday, both teams emptied their tanks in the Saturday matinee. For LA Tech (15-6, 8-4 C-USA), they held UNT (10-6, 6-2 C-USA) to a season-low 19 made field goals and their worst shooting performance in conference action.
However, the Bulldogs only made 16 shots and turned the ball over 17 times. In the final six minutes, they were able to make just one of their five shot attempts and had three empty possessions due to turnovers.
“North Texas came out very strong and we got into foul trouble early,” said head coach Eric Konkol. “They extended the lead, which put us in a position where we had to amplify our toughness.
“Really proud of our team with the way they fought back into the game. We were able to take the lead momentarily, but we just could not make enough plays on the offensive end down the stretch. They were able to make one more play than we did.”
The Mean Green got off to a blazing start, building a 26-9 advantage with 8:50 to go in the first half. Xaiver Armstead came off the bench and provided a much-needed spark, scoring seven straight points to get the ‘Dogs back into it.
The deficit would only be five (38-33) for LA Tech at halftime. Out of the locker room, the Bulldog defense found another level, holding the Mean Green scoreless for nearly seven minutes.
Meanwhile, a three from the top of the key by Isaiah Crawford, a two-handed dunk by Kenneth Lofton, Jr. and a driving layup by Amorie Archibald gave the team their first lead of the game at 40-38 with 13:33 to play.
Points continued to be hard to come by for both squads. After UNT took a brief 48-46 lead after two made free throws by Rubin Jones, JaColby Pemberton nailed a three-pointer to swing the advantage back to LA Tech.
UNT responded with a 7-0 run to go up six. Pemberton came up with another bucket, taking his defender down low with a soft kiss off the glass. Then Cobe Williams sank two free throws to be down 55-53 with 3:30 left.
The Mean Green did not make a field goal the rest of the way, but neither did the Bulldogs. Kenneth Lofton, Jr. did made a strong move down the midline and got his layup to go, but the referee whistled him for an offensive foul negating the make.
“Our turnovers and the second chances we gave them on the glass were the two things we needed to do better,” said Konkol. “It was a highly physical game. Ball security was going to be at a premium. It was two hard-playing teams really going at each other.
“From the ball bouncing one way or a decision we made, our guys laid it out there. They put everything they had into this game. They made some plays that just did not bounce our way.”
A day after having a career night, Crawford scored only five points due to being in foul trouble early and often. Archibald was the lone Bulldog in double-figures with 10 points. Lofton, Jr. added nine points and a career-high 14 rebounds. The freshman also had three of the team’s 10 steals.
North Texas’ James Reese was the only Mean Green player to score double-digit points with 12.
LA Tech returns home for a two-game series next weekend against West Division leader UAB. The first matchup takes place on Friday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. on Stadium.
