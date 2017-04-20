It was closer than expected, but the North DeSoto softball team advanced to the 4A quarterfinals after a 1-0 win at home against Leesville.
In the bottom of the 6th inning with two outs, Haily Ebey brought in the game's lone run with a RBI single. Senior EC Delafield pitched a complete game for the Lady Griffins with ten strikeouts.
Ebey said of her game winning hit, "I just had to do it for my seniors because I knew it was their last time playing on this field and I mean yeah I was nervous, who wouldn't be? So I had to just get up there with confidence like coach Julie (Henderson) and coach Mac (Lori McFerren) have been telling me to have this whole time and it finally paid off at the plate."
This is the Lady Griffins fourth consecutive trip to the quarterfinals.