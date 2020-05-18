METAIRIE, La. - The NFL is trudging along with their with plans to begin the preseason and regular season on time and teams continue to make signings for a potential July return to training camp as the Saints locked up multi-purpose running back Ty Montgomery last week.
The five-year vet made his biggest impact with the Green Bay Packers, but spent the 2019 season with the New York Jets in a limited roll.
Speaking with the media for the first time Monday, the wide receiver turned running back says he believes he's a perfect fit for the black and gold offense.
"I've always said I don't believe I necessarily have to fit into a box. I can sit in a running back room and still do things as a wide receiver, I can sit in the receiver room and still do things as a running back.
"The ultimate goal is just to be able to play and help the team in any way I can and God has blessed me with some gifts and abilities and I just want to be able to take advantage of those."
Montgomery spent four years in Green Bay from 2015-2018 before being traded to Baltimore midway through the 2018 season.
He found the end zone seven times on the ground and three through the air with the Packers, but didn't score once with the Ravens or Jets.