Following Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Phase Two plans Monday, The UIL released a statement on Twitter Tuesday setting the target date of June 8 as a return of limited workouts and other activities.
UIL is aware of Gov. Abbott’s May 18 announcement and is actively working with appropriate state officials to allow schools to begin limited summer strength & conditioning and marching band activities on June 8. Once finalized, details will be released to schools.— Texas UIL (@uiltexas) May 19, 2020
According to MaxPreps, The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) announced they will host a webinar to begin summer conditioning June 1.