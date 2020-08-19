BATON ROUGE, La. - Former LSU football star and recently released Washington Football team running back Derrius Guice has been accused of rape, by two women.
Guice was arrested earlier this month on a domestic violence charge.
USA Today reports that it conducted an in-depth investigation into the allegations and found that both women are LSU graduates who claim Guice attacked them only months apart in 2016 when he was a freshman at the university.
At the time of the attacks, the women shared the incidents with at least two coaches, an athletics administrator and a nurse, but little action appears to have been taken in response to their claims.
The women say no one from the university ever interviewed them or potential witnesses about the allegations.
In a statement, Guice's attorney Peter D. Greenspun denied all of the allegations and questioned the timing of the story's release.
"At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student athlete at LSU," Greenspun said in his statement. "To bring up such assertions only after the Virginia charges were initiated certainly calls into question the credibility, nature and timing of what is being alleged years later.
"Such speculation and innuendo should not be the basis for Derrius to be required to make any comment at all," Greenspun added. "But he wants to be absolutely clear. The allegations in this story are just that and have no basis in fact."
Guice was arrested on Aug. 7, following his first alleged victims lawsuit against him, in which she detailed exactly what happened during the 2016 attack.
The woman, a former LSU tennis player, spoke at length with an investigator for Washington on Aug. 6 — one day before Guice’s arrest and subsequent release. The investigator interviewed the woman for three-and-a-half hours, with breaks, over Zoom, asking detailed questions about the sexual-assault allegation, the woman said.
Washington head coach Ron Rivera told reporters in a video conference Aug. 10 that the decision to cut Guice was his, but he declined to say if any factors beyond the domestic violence charges influenced the decision.
“Any time you have to release a very talented young football player, it’s always a tough decision,” Rivera said. “But this type of circumstance, this type of situation, we take those allegations very, very seriously, and we had to make a decision going forward.”
The Washington Football Team said in a statement on Tuesday that it had no further comment beyond what Rivera said Aug. 10, deferring all questions to the NFL. Brian McCarthy, Vice President of Communications for the NFL, said the league was unaware of any sexual-assault allegations or Title IX complaints against Guice until earlier this month.