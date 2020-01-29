SHREVEPORT, La. - Boxing is back. Showtime's ShoBox: The New Generation is returning to Shreveport Friday night, Jan. 31. The telecast will air live on Showtime from Hirsch Memorial Coliseum. The fists start flying at 6:30 p.m.
Some of the fights feature undefeated featherweight Ruben Villa (17-0, 5 KOs) will make his fourth ShoBox: The New Generation appearance in just over a year against Alexei Collado (26-2, 23 KOs) in a 10-round main event.
Undefeated 2012 Olympic Bronze medalist Taras Shelestyuk (17-0, 10 KOs) meets Alejandro Davila (19-1-2, 7 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight matchup in the co-featured bout. The televised opener features an eight-round lightweight bout pitting Jerry Pérez (12-0, 9 KOs) against Zhora Hamazaryan (9-1-1, 6 KOs).
The event is promoted by Banner Promotions, Thompson Boxing and Bishop Promotions LLC. Tickets can be purchased here for $20-$100 each.