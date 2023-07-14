SHEVEPORT, La. - Lee Hedges was known as "Coach" to almost everyone that met him, but he was a father, grandfather and friend to several others.
They had a chance to pay their respects to the legendary figure in a visitation service at Norris Ferry Community Church, Friday.
Hedges died Sunday from natural causes at 93 years old leaving a lasting impact in the area.
Jimmy Martin played for Hedges at Captain Shreve and was one of hundreds in attendance at the visitation. He shared what he remembers most about his former head coach.
"You played hard for him out of respect, not out of fear. Being a field goal kicker, I missed some kicks but he always had confidence, 'Hey, you'll make the next one' and he always pumped you up. It was always positive, but you always played hard for Lee Hedges and you wanted to leave it all out on the field," Martin said.
Martin, who helps call games for the Gators football team added, "You look at his 216 victories on the field, but he's touched more lives in the classroom, players, athletes than the wins would show. Just a great man."
The funeral service will be held at the same location Saturday at 10:00 a.m.