The Volleyball Nations League preliminary round is set to take place at the Brookeshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, May 31 through June 5.
USA Volleyball's connection to Shreveport-Bossier is special since this is the place the women's team qualified for the 2020 Tokyo games in 2019.
Later this year, they'll be joined by seven other countries for the VNL international competition.
"There wasn't a doubt in my mind that this was the place that we had to come," CEO Jamie Davis said. "This is where the magic began. You are the community that helped us win that gold medal, to help us get there to get the gold medal and we're here to do that victory lap with all of you and we're going to need you again."
Team USA is the three-time defending champs of the VNL and this is their first time competing in the United States since winning Olympic gold.
The team's made a ton of memories around the globe, but it's what they accomplished in 2019 that kick started the ultimate team success.
"I remember just finishing and we won all three games and we were so excited and so relieved and just holding up our flag. It was something really special and something that I will definitely never forget," team member Jordan Thompson said.
Head coach Karch Kiraly added, "We can think of this as starting our Olympic journey all over again and we would certainly hope for the same beginning and the same ending. That would be amazing."
The U.S. will compete against Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Japan, Germany, Poland, Korea and Canada.