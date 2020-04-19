WASKOM, Texas - The Lone Star State recently closed schools for the rest of the academic year, but teams have been away from their facilities since mid-March.
During their normal routine, Waskom head coach Whitney Keeling says the Wildcats would be wrapping up their spring practices and laying the groundwork for the 2020 season.
There's nothing concrete on when teams will be able to return, but Keeling gave his views on what is the best case scenario to get his players back in a groove.
"You figure probably at the earliest probably around the first of July or something like that they (UIL) would want us to try to prepare our kids to get ready for August because they're not just going to roll us out there in the middle of 110 degree heat with kids that have been sitting on the couch for four months and expect that to go real well either," Keeling explains.
When discussing the roster Keeling adds, "Usually you have some sort of idea of who's the quarterback is going to be and what position the kids are going to be playing kind of going into the summer so that you are kind of prepared for when the fall camp opens up you kind of have an idea of it.
"With us ending so early in March, we didn't do anything. And we graduated quite a few and got a really young team coming and so there's a lot of holes that we have to fill. So it'll be a challenging aspect of the head football coach I can promise you."
The UIL initially suspended all springs activities and sports March 19 before ruling to cancel all spring activities and championships April 17.