Super Bowl Sunday is ten days away and while a lot of the national attention is on Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, Webster Parish has their eyes on the defensive side of the ball.
Minden's L'Jarius Sneed has been a rookie sensation for the Chiefs at cornerback with the former Louisiana Tech Bulldog tied for second on the team with three interceptions. North Webster's Devin White made the NFL's All-Pro Second Team at linebacker as the former Butkus Award winner was fifth in the league in total tackles.
Spencer Heard coached Sneed and John Ware coached White in high school. They say it's amazing to see their former players succeed on the national stage, "He's really matured as a person from being a kid out here in ninth grade at 14 years old starting at linebacker to starting in the NFL at linebacker is pretty cool," said Ware.
"Kind of from the get go we knew, when I got here in 2013 he was a sophomore I knew he was a special player just from the athletic standpoint and skill level, speed, explosiveness, great ball skills, that proved to true throughout the course of his whole career," added Heard.
You can see White and Sneed in action when the Chiefs and Bucs meet in Super Bowl 55 next Sunday.