LSU coach Will Wade argues a referee’s call in the first half of LSU's 95-60 win over Lipscomb Wednesday in LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center. (Photo by Patrick Dennis, The Advocate)

LSU has parted ways with men's basketball coach Will Wade, sources informed of the decision told The Advocate and The Times-Picayune.

The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Wade's firing comes on the heels of LSU receiving an NCAA notice of allegations, which outlined alleged violations in the men's basketball program.

LSU lost in the SEC tournament to Arkansas on Friday, but the Tigers are a supposed lock to make the NCAA tournament with their 22-11 record. Assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry will assume the duties of interim coach, according to Rothstein.

LSU's team plane landed back in Baton Rouge shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Multiple attempts to reach Wade were unsuccessful.

Though the notice of allegations has not been revealed, LSU could fire Wade with cause if it contained a Level I or Level II violation, according to his contract.

