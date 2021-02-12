SHREVPORT, La. - Woodlawn hosted Booker T. Washington on senior night and the Knights came away with a 70-57 victory.
Delatrion Moton and Donovan Seamster each scored 19 points for Woodlawn.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * Until late Tuesday night. * At 9:00 AM CST Friday the pool stage was 173.3 feet. * Flood pool stage is 172 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 173.6 feet. * Forecast...The lake to fall below flood pool stage Tuesday morning. &&
...Winter threats expecting to ramp up early Sunday... .A significant winter storm is expected to impact the entire Four State region with a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Sunday night into Monday. However, before that storm arrives there is good potential for a burst of mainly sleet and freezing across the region Sunday morning. This initial round should only result in light accumulations Sunday morning, but below freezing temperatures and a chilled ground will likely cause travel impacts. These impacts could then persist until the major winter storm arrives Sunday night and greatly increases the scope of impacts. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible and with ice accumulations of up to one tenth of inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Monday afternoon. However, the bulk of the accumulations will not occur into Sunday night into Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially by Sunday night into Monday. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold wind chills in the single digits and teens Sunday night into Monday could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
