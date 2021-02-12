Delatrion Moton

Woodlawn senior Delatrion Moton (24) goes to meet teammate Jotavious Morris at the end of the first quarter.

SHREVPORT, La. - Woodlawn hosted Booker T. Washington on senior night and the Knights came away with a 70-57 victory.

Delatrion Moton and Donovan Seamster each scored 19 points for Woodlawn.

