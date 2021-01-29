Woodlawn

Andri Lewis rises for a dunk against Huntington in the 3rd quarter.

The Shreveport area is loaded with basketball talent and plenty of it was on display Friday in a top-ten 4A matchup as the fourth ranked Huntington Raiders hosted the sixth ranked Woodlawn Knights.

Woodlawn 76, Huntington 65, Final.

