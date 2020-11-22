Woodlawn

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Woodlawn Knights football team will miss out on the LHSAA 4A playoffs after announcing they have to quarantine for 14 days.

The 32-seed Knights were set to play one-seed Carencro in the first round.

They end their season with a 2-5 overall record.

