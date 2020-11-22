SHREVEPORT, La. - The Woodlawn Knights football team will miss out on the LHSAA 4A playoffs after announcing they have to quarantine for 14 days.
After a hard fought season and grinding to make the playoffs, We have just learned only hours after finding out me made it to the playoffs that we now have to go into quarantine for 14 days. This is such a heart break for our players and coaches.— Woodlawn Knights Football (@KnightsWoodlawn) November 22, 2020
The 32-seed Knights were set to play one-seed Carencro in the first round.
They end their season with a 2-5 overall record.