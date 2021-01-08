SHREVEPORT, La. - Woodlawn football hopes their new head coach can bring the Knights back to winning form.
Principal Grady Smith introduced Thedrick Harris to take over the program Friday after the Knights had poor showings in back-to-back seasons under CJ Byrd.
Harris is a Minden native and played football at Louisiana Tech.
"There's a lot of good things going on at Woodlawn (Leadership) Academy. There's a lot of directions from the adults, from the community, people that are stake holders in it. All of that is already built," Harris says.
"The job for me or the hill I have to climb is to bring all that together and to get the Woodlawn football program where it needs to be and where it rightfully needs to be. Basketball and all of the other sports are very competitive and doing well, outstanding even, and it's time to bring football into the fold."
He has head coaching experience at Marshall where he posted a winning record from 2007-2010 with the Mavericks and has ties to Huntington and Southwood as their former defensive coordinator in the late 90s and early 2000s.
Woodlawn was 3-13 in the past two seasons.