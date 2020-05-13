NATCHITOCHES, La. -- An electrical malfunctions is a suspected contributing factor to a fire that destroyed two downtown businesses last month on Front Street, the state fire marshal's office said Wednesday in a news release.
Fire investigators said an exact cause is undetermined, but they focused on the possible electrical problem at Mayeaux's Steakhouse restaurant after assessing the scene and reviewing video evidence.
The fire broke out around 5 a.m. April 30 in the 500 block, and involved a second business adjacent restaurant.
Natchitoches Fire Department worked quickly to contain the flames to the two businesses. Two others on the block suffered smoke damage.
No one was in the businesses at the time of the fire.
"The SFM would like to commend the Natchitoches Fire Department on their excellent fire suppression efforts in this call and for their partnership in this investigation," state fire marshal public affairs director Ashley Rodrigue said in the release.