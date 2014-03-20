UPDATE: The 2016 KTBS 3 Holiday In Dixie Treasure has been found.  Hallie Aamodt and Preston Graves of Shreveport found it Tuesday afternoon tucked into one of the pillars of a foot bridge that goes over the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier City.  Hallie was signed as a KTBS 3 Treasure Hunter so she’ll get an extra $200 to add to her original prize money of $1,500.  This year's KTBS 3 Holiday In Dixie Treasure was discovered after just 5 clues.

Holiday in Dixie is a multifaceted spring festival celebrating its 68th year in the Shreveport area, making it one of the oldest running festivals in Louisiana. HID provides cultural enrichment, family oriented activities, economic development, a celebration of The Louisiana Purchase and most importantly, a spirit of community involvement and pride. The spring festival running from April 15th-April 24th is a full schedule of merriment and activities with "something for everyone". The KTBS 3 Holiday In Dixie Treasure Hunt clues will be given out daily here beginning a 5:30am Monday-Saturday and Sunday beginning at 8am.

CLUE #1

Go hunt for the treasure in public you’ll be

Don’t dig or destroy – it’s easy to see

Be cautious, respectful of all property

And soon the winner of $1,500 you will be. 

CLUE #2

The treasure is static, but it still gets around;

To find its location you must study the ground.

From Orleans to Natchitoches and Claiborne as well;

Where the treasure now sits only time can tell.

CLUE #3

Louisiana was purchased as one big plot;

For fifteen million it was land that we got.  

When the plot was divided parishes appeared from thin air;

But for Red River siblings the elder is heir. 

CLUE #4

867 is lots of land squared;

Some is developed and some still lays bared. 

It's not in the water, it's not in the land;

It's right out in public where you can reach with your hand.  

CLUE #5

Some houses go up and are quickly brought down;

While other homes last and help define the town. 

And whether the structure is still in its place;

The treasure is near, safe in its space. 

KTBS 3 Treasure Hunt Rules

