UPDATE: The 2016 KTBS 3 Holiday In Dixie Treasure has been found. Hallie Aamodt and Preston Graves of Shreveport found it Tuesday afternoon tucked into one of the pillars of a foot bridge that goes over the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier City. Hallie was signed as a KTBS 3 Treasure Hunter so she’ll get an extra $200 to add to her original prize money of $1,500. This year's KTBS 3 Holiday In Dixie Treasure was discovered after just 5 clues.
Holiday in Dixie is a multifaceted spring festival celebrating its 68th year in the Shreveport area, making it one of the oldest running festivals in Louisiana. HID provides cultural enrichment, family oriented activities, economic development, a celebration of The Louisiana Purchase and most importantly, a spirit of community involvement and pride. The spring festival running from April 15th-April 24th is a full schedule of merriment and activities with "something for everyone". The KTBS 3 Holiday In Dixie Treasure Hunt clues will be given out daily here beginning a 5:30am Monday-Saturday and Sunday beginning at 8am.
CLUE #1
Go hunt for the treasure in public you’ll be
Don’t dig or destroy – it’s easy to see
Be cautious, respectful of all property
And soon the winner of $1,500 you will be.
CLUE #2
The treasure is static, but it still gets around;
To find its location you must study the ground.
From Orleans to Natchitoches and Claiborne as well;
Where the treasure now sits only time can tell.
CLUE #3
Louisiana was purchased as one big plot;
For fifteen million it was land that we got.
When the plot was divided parishes appeared from thin air;
But for Red River siblings the elder is heir.
CLUE #4
867 is lots of land squared;
Some is developed and some still lays bared.
It's not in the water, it's not in the land;
It's right out in public where you can reach with your hand.
CLUE #5
Some houses go up and are quickly brought down;
While other homes last and help define the town.
And whether the structure is still in its place;
The treasure is near, safe in its space.