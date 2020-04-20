LEESVILLE, La. -- Approximately 3,090 SWEPCO customers in the Hornbeck, Leesville, Mansfield and Natchitoches areas remain without power Monday afternoon after severe storms including straight-line winds and possible tornadoes struck the area Sunday evening.
The storms had left about 5,840 customers in Vernon, DeSoto and Natchitoches parishes without power Sunday evening.
Extensive damage to SWEPCO’s power grid – including downed poles and wires – has been reported in and around the Leesville area. SWEPCO crews and contractors continue to assess damage and are working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.
SWEPCO expects to restore power to 95% of affected customers by 10 p.m. Tuesday.