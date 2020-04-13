SHREVEPORT, La. - Several lines of severe thunderstorm and tornadoes crossed north Louisiana Sunday leaving a path of destruction from DeSoto Parish to Monroe. No one was reportedly injured.
Tornadoes and 60 to 70 mph winds downed power lines, uprooted tree and destroyed homes and heavily damaged others.
Monroe Regional Airport was heavily damaged by the storm, destroying planes and hangers. The airport was closed until further notice.
Power outages continued to be a problem. SWEPCO reported over 50,000 customers without power Monday morning.
In DeSoto Parish