SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has an Enhanced Risk of severe storms for the western half of the ArkLaTex for late Friday. Gusty winds, isolated tornadoes, large hail and heavy downpours are possible.
The parent storm system responsible for this outlook was in the western US as of Wednesday afternoon.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Storms could move into east Texas and Oklahoma by early Friday evening.
Rough weather may cover Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east Texas at 10 p.m.
At midnight, most of the area may be experiencing stormy weather.
Strongest storms could shift to the eastern part of the ArkLaTex at 2 a.m.
through 4 a.m.
Clearing is forecast by sunrise Saturday as the storms exit the area.
Projected rain amounts could be drought weakening. Over 2 inches could fall across the northern part of the area by early Saturday.
Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.