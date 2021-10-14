BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police say a suspect has been arrested after he shot a man in both legs Thursday morning in the 2700 block of Foster Street.
Lt. Bart Cavanaugh said in a news release witnesses told police the suspect ran across Barksdale Boulevard towards the Red River.
Cavanaugh said the area was secured, but Jeremy Michael Moore, managed to escape the area.
Moore faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery, armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder. His bond has been set at $620,000.