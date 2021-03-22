SHREVEPORT, La. - A man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting involving a child has been arrested.
Around 12 p.m. Saturday, SPD responded to a shooting at the Super 8 Motel in the 4900 block of Monkhouse Drive. Officers found a 5-year-old on scene who was shot in the head. The child's mother was also found injured at the scene; she was grazed by a bullet.
On Sunday Shreveport Police received information that Joseph Lee Smith was at an apartment in Longview, Texas.
Longview Police Department officers were able to make contact with Smith and take him into custody.
He was booked into the Gregg County Jail as a fugitive. He's expected to be extradited to Shreveport.